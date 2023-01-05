Cloudflare Launches Data Localization Suite in Asia to Help Customers Achieve Data Sovereignty

San Francisco, CA, September 21, 2022 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite (DLS) is now available in three new countries in the Asia Pacific region: Australia, India, and Japan. The Data Localization Suite will help businesses in these countries to comply with their data localization obligations by using Cloudflare to easily set rules and controls on where their domestic data goes and who has access to it. This ultimately allows any business in these countries to service their data locally while benefiting from the speed, security, and scalability of Cloudflare’s global network.

Nearly 70% of countries in Asia have passed or drafted new data protection and privacy legislation. This often makes it difficult for regional companies to use foreign-based vendors to handle domestic traffic. Without regional support, many businesses are under pressure to use only in-country run vendors and may be required to restrict their application to one data center or one cloud provider’s region. This creates a trade-off between compliance and fast, secure experiences for end users. With the Data Localization Suite, businesses of any size or industry can now use Cloudflare to get more choice and control over how to meet their data locality needs, without sacrificing security or performance.

“No business should have to choose between compliance with local data regulation and a superior experience for their customers. And yet, we hear time and again that companies are forced to do so in the face of a complex and ever-changing landscape of regional legislation,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "By expanding our Data Localization Suite to our customers in Australia, India, and Japan, we're ensuring data locality doesn't have to come at the expense of the speed, security, and privacy users expect and deserve online."

Now, businesses in Australia, India, and Japan can use Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite to:

Control where traffic is serviced: Companies can choose the data center locations where their traffic is inspected. Businesses can also use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held.

Companies can choose the data center locations where their traffic is inspected. Businesses can also use Cloudflare’s Geo Key Manager to choose where private keys are held. Build and deploy serverless code, with regional control: Build applications that allow developers to combine global performance with local compliance regulations. Jurisdiction Restrictions for Workers Durable Objects makes it easy to build serverless applications that are confined to a specific region.

Build applications that allow developers to combine global performance with local compliance regulations. Jurisdiction Restrictions for Workers Durable Objects makes it easy to build serverless applications that are confined to a specific region. Use Cloudflare’s security features to protect their web properties: Customers can use WAF, Bot Management, DDoS protection and more to ensure their websites are safe and stay online.

Customers can use WAF, Bot Management, DDoS protection and more to ensure their websites are safe and stay online. Align with global and regional security certifications: Businesses can trust that they are compliant with global privacy and security certifications like ISO 27001, 27701, and 27018 while still offering performance and speed at scale.

“Asia Pacific has over 2.5 billion Internet users, representing more than half of the total Internet users in the world, and data protection and privacy have become increasingly important in this region. Preserving end-user privacy is core to Cloudflare’s mission of helping to build a better Internet, and we look forward to working with businesses across Australia, India, and Japan to enable them to provide fast, private, reliable, and secure services to their end-users,” said Jonathon Dixon, VP and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Japan, and China, Cloudflare.

Data Localization Suite has supported Cloudflare customers in alignment with European localization requirements and regulations since 2020.

“We're thrilled to extend Cloudflare's localization benefits to our customers providing them greater control as they manage international data transfer requirements,” said Blake Brannon, Chief Strategy Officer, OneTrust. “Our partnership with Cloudflare supports our mission to empower our customers to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape with ease.”

Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 275 cities in over 100 countries including more than 100 points of presence across Asia Pacific to bring its security, performance, and reliability solutions to as close to its regional customers as possible. Cloudflare continues to invest in the region, with offices in Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. In March, Cloudflare also announced 18 new cities added to their global network, including Bhubaneshwar, India; Fukuoka, Japan; Kanpur, India; and Naha, Japan.

For more information on regional services and Data Localization Suite, visit:

About Cloudflare Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of the Cloudflare Data Localization Suite and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using the Cloudflare Data Localization Suite and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of the Cloudflare Data Localization Suite and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the timing of when any new Cloudflare Data Localization Suite features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Cloudflare’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners..