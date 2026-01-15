Cloudflare Successfully Completes ISMAP Registration to Support Japan’s Commitment to Cybersecurity Compliance

This Press Release is also available in 日本語

Tokyo, January 15, 2026 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it has been officially registered under the Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP). This achievement positions Cloudflare to provide its secure, resilient, and high-performance solutions to government agencies and highly regulated industries across Japan.

ISMAP is the standard for government security procurement in Japan, administered by the National Cybersecurity Office (NCO), Digital Agency, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), and Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI). Achieving this registration validates Cloudflare’s capability to meet the rigorous security baselines required for public procurement.

“Achieving the ISMAP registration is a crucial step in our focus on protecting the digital infrastructure and safeguarding sensitive data across the Japanese public sector. Japanese government agencies now have the ability to upgrade their cyber and digital platforms with the same cutting-edge, resilient, and automation-driven infrastructure that empowers global digital-native customers to innovate rapidly, securely, and with efficiency at scale,” said Sayoko Matsumoto, Vice President at Cloudflare. “Through Cloudflare for Government, a unified platform that integrates our services, including our Data Localization Suite and Zero Trust platform, we can provide compliant, seamless, and secure solutions across the Japanese public sector, utilities, and critical infrastructure agencies, regardless of the complexity of their needs.”

Cloudflare’s differentiated approach builds compliance capabilities directly into its massive global network, avoiding the performance and feature lag often associated with siloed "government-only" cloud offerings.

Key aspects of the ISMAP Cloudflare for Government offering include:

Data Locality: Leveraging Cloudflare’s Data Localization Suite to give agencies precise control over their data, including Regional Services to ensure traffic is decrypted and processed only in Japanese colocations, and Geo Key Manager to store private SSL/TLS keys exclusively in Japan.

Global Scale, Local Control: Cloudflare’s network spans more than 330 cities globally, including a robust presence in Tokyo and Osaka, ensuring lightning-fast performance while maintaining a security inspection boundary within Japan.

Broad Scope of Services: ISMAP registration covers a wide range of services, including core application security products like CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection, as well as Zero Trust services (Secure Web Gateway, Remote Browser Isolation, and more) and Workers for compliant serverless applications.

The ISMAP registration joins other critical compliance milestones achieved through the Cloudflare for Government program, including FedRAMP Moderate authorization, IRAP PROTECTED assessment, and ENS Certification.

