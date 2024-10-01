Global acceleration for your regional databases

Cloudflare Hyperdrive

Hyperdrive accelerates queries to your existing databases with Cloudflare Workers, helping reduce latency no matter where users are connecting from.

Sign upExplore the developer docs
Race Flag
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE HYPERDRIVE
Performance acceleration rocket orange
No latency tax

Hyperdrive eliminates redundant round-trips to your existing databases, significantly reducing latency and cutting up to hundreds of milliseconds from each query, ensuring faster data retrieval.

Lightning bolt icon
Intelligent caching for your read queries

Hyperdrive intelligently caches the most popular queries executed against your database, helping further improve performance and reduce database load.

Integration with databases and libraries

Hyperdrive supports PostgreSQL and compatible databases, can securely connect to private databases, and works with existing drivers and libraries, eliminating the need to move data or rewrite queries.

HOW IT WORKS

Turn your regional database into a globally-distributed database

Hyperdrive How it works

Cloudflare Hyperdrive manages the number of global connections to your origin database, helping you intelligently cache and accelerate your query responses while reducing database load.

It does this by creating a pool of connections that can be reused as your applications execute queries. Incoming requests are automatically routed to the nearest connection pool — making your centralized databases feel like they’re global.

Hyperdrive How it works

See how Cloudflare Hyperdrive performs

Watch the demo

Top Hyperdrive use cases

Hyperdrive provides faster routes to your database, intelligently caches popular queries, and helps reduce total database load and costs.

Smart routing icon
Keep connection pools primed

Create and manage a global pool of connections to your database, so requests are routed as efficiently and quickly as possible.

Cache frequently-run queries on our global network

Automatically cache your most popular read queries on our global network, so your users get lightning-fast results from every location.

Load balancer icon
Reduce connection overhead

Limit the total number of connections made to your databases, so you can easily minimize overall database load, latency, and associated resource costs.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

See case studies

Scroll to view more

Workers Pricing Plans

All plans come with a free workers.dev subdomain.

Free

Paid

Starting at $5 / month

Incremental cost

Maximum number of scripts

100

500

Max CPU time

10 ms per request

30 million ms/month

$0.02 per million CPU milliseconds

Included requests

Hard limit 100,000/day

10 million / month

$0.30 / million

Workers storage

Included Workers KV read operations

100,000 / day

10,000,000 / month

$0.50 / million

Included Workers KV write, delete, and list operations

1,000 / day

1,000,000 / month

$5.00 / million

Included KV storage

1 GB

1 GB

$0.50 / GB-month

Included Durable Objects requests

N/A

1,000,000

$0.15 / million

Accelerate access to your databases with Hyperdrive

Get started

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark