Integrate Uptycs Zero Trust scores with the Cloudflare platform to ensure that user devices are configured and managed correctly. Zero Trust scores validate these configurations and reduce the attack surfaces for your devices.

Seamlessly resolve the pain points of ensuring fleet-wide Zero Trust implementation, and enforcing dynamic Zero Trust rules to productivity endpoints or cloud workloads.

Users can now view the Zero Trust scores from Uptycs in their Cloudflare platform, with the service provider check integrating the data into your Cloudflare Zero Trust Dashboard.