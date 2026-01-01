Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Uptycs

Embed Zero Trust into your IT ecosystem with Uptycs and Cloudflare

Uptycs provides the first cloud-native security analytics platform that enables endpoint and cloud security from a single platform. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases — including extended detection & response, cloud workload protection, and cloud security posture management.

Contact us
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国を選択してください...
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国
サウジアラビア
サウスジョージア・サウスサンドウィッチ諸島
サモア
サン・バルテルミー島
サン・マルタン
サントメ・プリンシペ
ザンビア
サンピエール島・ミクロン島
サンマリノ
シエラレオネ
ジブチ
ジブラルタル
ジャージー島
ジャマイカ
ジョージア
シリア
シンガポール
シント・マールテン
ジンバブエ
スイス
スヴァールバル諸島およびヤンマイエン島
スウェーデン
スーダン
スペイン
スリナム
スリランカ
スロバキア
スロベニア
スワジランド
セイシェル
セネガル
セルビア
セントクリストファー・ネイビス
セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
セントヘレナ・アセンションおよびトリスタンダクーニャ
セントルシア
ソマリア
ソロモン諸島
タークス・カイコス諸島
タイ
タジキスタン
タンザニア
チェコ共和国
チャド
チュニジア
チリ
ツバル
デンマーク
ドイツ
トーゴ
トケラウ
ドミニカ共和国
ドミニカ国
トリニダード・トバゴ
トルクメニスタン
トルコ
トンガ
ナイジェリア
ナウル
ナミビア
ニウエ
ニカラグア
ニジェール
ニューカレドニア
ニュージーランド
ネパール
ノーフォーク島
ノルウェー
ハード島とマクドナルド諸島
バーレーン
ハイチ
パキスタン
バチカン市国
パナマ
バヌアツ
バハマ
パプアニューギニア
バミューダ
パラグアイ
バルバドス
パレスチナ
ハンガリー
バングラデシュ
ピトケアン諸島
フィジー
フィリピン
フィンランド
ブータン
ブーベ島
プエルトリコ
フェロー諸島
フォークランド諸島
ブラジル
フランス
フランス領ギアナ
フランス領ポリネシア
フランス領南方・南極地域
ブルガリア
ブルキナファソ
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
ブルンジ
ベトナム
ベナン
ベネズエラ
ベラルーシ
ベリーズ
ペルー
ベルギー
ポーランド
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ボツワナ
ボネール、シント・ユースタティウスおよびサバ
ボリビア
ポルトガル
ホンジュラス
マカオ
マダガスカル
マヨット
マラウイ
マリ
マルタ
マルティニーク
マレーシア
マン島
ミャンマー
メキシコ
モーリシャス
モーリタニア
モザンビーク
モナコ
モルディブ
モルドバ
モロッコ
モンゴル
モンテネグロ
モントセラト
ヨルダン
ラオス
ラトビア
リトアニア
リビア
リヒテンシュタイン
リベリア
ルーマニア
ルクセンブルク
ルワンダ
レソト
レバノン
レユニオン
ロシア連邦
英国
英領ヴァージン諸島
韓国
香港
西サハラ
赤道ギニア
台湾
中央アフリカ共和国
中国
東ティモール
南アフリカ
南スーダン
南極大陸
日本
米国
北マケドニア
北朝鮮

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

Integrate Uptycs Zero Trust scores with the Cloudflare platform to ensure that user devices are configured and managed correctly. Zero Trust scores validate these configurations and reduce the attack surfaces for your devices.

Seamlessly resolve the pain points of ensuring fleet-wide Zero Trust implementation, and enforcing dynamic Zero Trust rules to productivity endpoints or cloud workloads.

Users can now view the Zero Trust scores from Uptycs in their Cloudflare platform, with the service provider check integrating the data into your Cloudflare Zero Trust Dashboard.

Endpoint security illustration

Benefits

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Deployment speed

Instant-on Zero Trust scores for your MacOS and Windows productivity endpoints and for your Linux and Windows cloud workloads.

Ease of use - Tile
Ease-of-use

Monitor the security posture of your productivity endpoints and cloud workloads right from your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard.

Traffic Legit Browser Tile - Icon
Laptop to cloud security

Identify and stop threat actors before they can access critical data and services in the cloud.

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
Uptycs logo

“The Uptycs and Cloudflare partnership brings comprehensive Zero Trust risk scoring capability to your fleet, providing increased security across your productivity endpoints and the sensitive data and critical assets they access. Joint customers will be able to verify the security posture of user devices in real time with minimal disruption to the user experience.”

-Bryan Sadowski
VP of Tech Alliances, Uptycs

Resources

Report thumbnail

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Uptycs Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with endpoint protection partners like Uptycs and how you can benefit.

Download PDF