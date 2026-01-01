PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Uptycs
Embed Zero Trust into your IT ecosystem with Uptycs and Cloudflare
Uptycs provides the first cloud-native security analytics platform that enables endpoint and cloud security from a single platform. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases — including extended detection & response, cloud workload protection, and cloud security posture management.
Partnership Overview
Integrate Uptycs Zero Trust scores with the Cloudflare platform to ensure that user devices are configured and managed correctly. Zero Trust scores validate these configurations and reduce the attack surfaces for your devices.
Seamlessly resolve the pain points of ensuring fleet-wide Zero Trust implementation, and enforcing dynamic Zero Trust rules to productivity endpoints or cloud workloads.
Users can now view the Zero Trust scores from Uptycs in their Cloudflare platform, with the service provider check integrating the data into your Cloudflare Zero Trust Dashboard.
Benefits
Deployment speed
Instant-on Zero Trust scores for your MacOS and Windows productivity endpoints and for your Linux and Windows cloud workloads.
Ease-of-use
Monitor the security posture of your productivity endpoints and cloud workloads right from your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard.
Laptop to cloud security
Identify and stop threat actors before they can access critical data and services in the cloud.
What our partners are saying
“The Uptycs and Cloudflare partnership brings comprehensive Zero Trust risk scoring capability to your fleet, providing increased security across your productivity endpoints and the sensitive data and critical assets they access. Joint customers will be able to verify the security posture of user devices in real time with minimal disruption to the user experience.”
-Bryan Sadowski
VP of Tech Alliances, Uptycs
