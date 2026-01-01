Graylog and Cloudflare’s analytics integration provides an at-a-glance overview of the most important metrics from your websites and applications on the Cloudflare network. Filters on the dashboard can be used to obtain more granular analysis of events and trends.

It allows mutual customers to monitor their web traffic metrics, view which countries and countries and IPs their traffic is coming from, and analyze the breakdown between mobile and desktop traffic, protocol, methods, and content types.

The integration is based on Cloudflare’s Analytics API and Logpush can be configured via API. Find more information on Cloudflare’s developer documentation.