PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Graylog
Obtain comprehensive log visibility and granular analysis of events and trends with Graylog and Cloudflare
Graylog is a leading log management and SIEM solution built to open-standards for capturing, storage, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog delivers a better user experience by making analysis ridiculously fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture.
Thousands of IT professionals rely on Graylog’s scalability, comprehensive access to complete data, and exceptional user experience to solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Purpose-built for modern log analytics, Graylog removes complexity from data exploration, compliance audits, and threat hunting so users can quickly and easily find meaning in data and act faster.
Partnership Overview
Graylog and Cloudflare’s analytics integration provides an at-a-glance overview of the most important metrics from your websites and applications on the Cloudflare network. Filters on the dashboard can be used to obtain more granular analysis of events and trends.
It allows mutual customers to monitor their web traffic metrics, view which countries and countries and IPs their traffic is coming from, and analyze the breakdown between mobile and desktop traffic, protocol, methods, and content types.
The integration is based on Cloudflare’s Analytics API and Logpush can be configured via API. Find more information on Cloudflare’s developer documentation.
Benefits
Comprehensive overview
Monitor the most important web traffic behavior and metrics for your sites and applications on the Cloudflare network.
Detailed filtering
View which countries and IPs your traffic is coming from, and analyze the breakdown between mobile and desktop traffic, protocol, methods, and content types.
Built-in security
Detect and mitigate bad bots to prevent malicious activities (i.e. credential stuffing, content spam), and obtain information on security and threat metrics.
Resources
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Analyze Cloudflare Logs with Graylog
Learn how to analyze Cloudflare logs using Graylog with this tutorial.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Enable Logpush to Graylog
Learn how to configure Logpush to Graylog via API through this tutorial.