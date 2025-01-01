If you are an official representative of an EU Member State, the Commission, or the Board, you may contact Cloudflare through its legal representative at:

DSA-legal-representative@cloudflare.com.

This point of contact is only for EU Member States’ authorities, the Commission, and the Board in accordance with the Digital Services Act. It is not a valid point of contact for anyone else.

Communications, including orders under articles 9 and 10 of the DSA, must be sent to the above email address and either be in English or Portuguese, or include an English or Portuguese translation.