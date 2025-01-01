If you are an official representative of an EU Member State, the Commission, or the Board, you may contact Cloudflare through its legal representative at:
DSA-legal-representative@cloudflare.com.
This point of contact is only for EU Member States’ authorities, the Commission, and the Board in accordance with the Digital Services Act. It is not a valid point of contact for anyone else.
Communications, including orders under articles 9 and 10 of the DSA, must be sent to the above email address and either be in English or Portuguese, or include an English or Portuguese translation.
If you are in the EU and wish to report content that you believe is illegal in the EU, please report it here: https://www.cloudflare.com/trust-hub/reporting-abuse/.
This reporting portal serves as Cloudflare’s single point of contact for reporting abuse in hosted content under Article 16.
Please note that most abuse reports we receive pertain to websites that use our pass-through security and content delivery network (CDN) services, and Cloudflare cannot remove content from websites that we do not host. Cloudflare forwards such reports on to the hosting provider. You can learn more about our approach to abuse here.
Cloudflare Inc‘s legal representative for purposes of the European Union’s Digital Services Act
( Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 ) is:
Cloudflare Portugal Unipessoal Lda
Av. da Índia 10 Marquês de Pombal 14
Floor 6
1300-299 Lisboa
Portugal,
+351211230932
DSA-legal-representative@cloudflare.com
This point of contact is only for EU Member States’ authorities, the Commission, and the Board in accordance with the Digital Services Act. It is not a valid point of contact for anyone else.