Powered by our programmable global network, R2 enables you to create flexible, multicloud architectures with S3-compatible object storage.
Our S3-compatible API gives you added flexibility — allowing you to access a wide range of S3 tools, libraries, and extensions.
Our affordable, consistent pricing helps free up resources across your organization — and you never have to pay egress fees for data accessed from R2. Join our webinar to learn more.
Our automated migration service helps migrate your objects all at once or over time — whatever aligns with your current needs.
Cloudflare R2 allows you to store large amounts of unstructured data — without the costly egress fees or vendor lock-in associated with other cloud storage providers.
R2 natively integrates with Cloudflare Workers, so you can easily perform authentication, route requests, and deploy edge functions across our network of 330+ data centers.
“After investigating a wide range of alternatives, we went with Cloudflare’s R2 storage — and as a result are thrilled that our engine distribution costs have decreased by 98%, while delivering top-notch performance.”
Prisma
Move your data (including training data for AI models) to R2 and take advantage of our zero egress fee policy — whether you are permanently migrating your data or not.
With our Cache API and Workers, you can significantly extend cache lifetimes for large files and provide low-latency access to assets.
R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored and two classes of operations on that data. You pay zero egress fees.