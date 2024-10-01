Digital transformation resources for CTOs

Explore insights and solutions about the balance between innovation, application reliability, and costs

CTOs are masters of contradictory disciplines, balancing vision and creative flexibility with the need to build an efficient, highly scalable team.

Their challenges include a tough hiring market for developers, increasing complexity in technology environments, and mounting unknowns about AI. We curated these resources, perspectives, and solutions to help address those challenges.

Talk to an expert
Application Services_Web Application and API Protection
Connectivity cloud

Cloudflare is your platform for fast, secure development

Cloudflare connectivity cloud

Our connectivity cloud makes it easier to build secure, globally scalable applications with the team you have

Our connectivity cloud brings together the tools and infrastructure needed to build highly scalable applications, streamline time-consuming development tasks, and safely implement innovative technologies like AI.

Read guide
Cloudflare connectivity cloud

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Read study
Cloudflare customer benefits
49%

Improve customer retention due to app performance by up to 49% *

32%

Save on infrastructure costs by an average of 32% *

57%

Reduce the number of unprotected API endpoints by an average of 57% *

*Source: TechValidate



Discover the connectivity cloud

Regain control while connecting and protecting your people, apps and data everywhere.

Talk to an expertLearn more

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark