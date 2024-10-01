Cloudflare Stream makes video storage, encoding, and playback easy. Start for $5 per month for 1,000 minutes of video stored. Or, with a Pro or Business Plan, you get 100 free minutes of video storage and 10,000 minutes of video delivery every month included with your plan.
Cloudflare Stream makes streaming high quality video at scale, easy and affordable.
Cloudflare for SaaS is our fast, secure, reliable, and cost-effective solution for SaaS businesses looking to provide their services to their customers’ vanity domains that are accessed from around the world. It keeps your end customers protected by automatically issuing TLS certificates for their domains.