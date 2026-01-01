VMware Carbon Black Modernize your WAN architecture and enforce device-aware security policies with VMware and Cloudflare

VMware Carbon Black is a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, VMware Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.