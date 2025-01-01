Cloudflare Workers Virtual Private Cloud: build secure cross-cloud apps on Cloudflare Workers

Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link will enable organizations to build applications on Workers and still access their core business data, without compromising on security. Workers VPC is a modern approach to the traditional VPC model – built for a network and compute workloads that are not tied to a single region. It groups an application’s Cloudflare resources into isolated environments, where only resources within a Workers VPC can access one another. Workers VPC Private Link connects a Workers VPC to an external VPC in a public or private cloud to enable secure connectivity to resources as if they were in a single cloud environment, effectively creating a unified VPC across clouds.
Key Features of Workers VPC:
  • Isolation: Your VPC is logically separated from other tenants in the public cloud.
  • Connect: to existing public clouds like GCP, AWS, Azure
  • Global scale: Workers VPC is deployed across its 335+ datacenters
  • Secured deployments: built-in secure access between primitives such as R2, Workers KV, and D1
