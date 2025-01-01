Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link will enable organizations to build applications on Workers and still access their core business data, without compromising on security. Workers VPC is a modern approach to the traditional VPC model – built for a network and compute workloads that are not tied to a single region. It groups an application’s Cloudflare resources into isolated environments, where only resources within a Workers VPC can access one another. Workers VPC Private Link connects a Workers VPC to an external VPC in a public or private cloud to enable secure connectivity to resources as if they were in a single cloud environment, effectively creating a unified VPC across clouds.

Key Features of Workers VPC:

Isolation : Your VPC is logically separated from other tenants in the public cloud.

Connect : to existing public clouds like GCP, AWS, Azure

Global scale : Workers VPC is deployed across its 335+ datacenters

Secured deployments: built-in secure access between primitives such as R2, Workers KV, and D1

