Google Cloud and Cloudflare’s analytics integration allows mutual customers to analyze and visualize logs with Google Data Studio, and data in your reports can be refreshed to obtain real-time analytics.

Through this integration with Looker, users can visualize several dashboards to analyze their Cloudflare log data. They can generate charts and graphs through Google BigQuery, making log data available to the reporting engine.

The integration supports pushing logs directly to Google Cloud Storage. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.