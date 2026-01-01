PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Looker
Obtain comprehensive metadata on your domain’s requests and visualize Cloudflare logs using Looker
Looker is a unified data platform that delivers actionable business insights to every employee at the point of decision. Looker integrates data into the daily workflow of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web scale. Over 1,700 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Amazon, Etsy, IBM, Lyft, Sony, Spotify, and The Economist have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures.
Partnership Overview
Google Cloud and Cloudflare’s analytics integration allows mutual customers to analyze and visualize logs with Google Data Studio, and data in your reports can be refreshed to obtain real-time analytics.
Through this integration with Looker, users can visualize several dashboards to analyze their Cloudflare log data. They can generate charts and graphs through Google BigQuery, making log data available to the reporting engine.
The integration supports pushing logs directly to Google Cloud Storage. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.
Benefits
Detailed analytics
Get granular insight into where your traffic is coming from, including which countries and types of device or browser.
Debugging and monitoring
Retroactively investigate errors and events such as increases in rate-limited requests or firewall blocks, and monitor traffic in near real-time to take action in case of attacks or need to make performance adjustments.
Configuration tuning
Improve application performance and security by tuning Cloudflare features based on granular insights derived from pre-built or customized dashboards.
Resources
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Analyze Cloudflare Logs with Looker
Learn how to analyze Cloudflare logs using Looker through this tutorial.
BLOG
Announcing Analytics Partnerships
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Looker in this announcement blog post around our Analytics partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Enable Logpush to Google Cloud Storage
Learn how to enable Logpush directly to Google Cloud Storage via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Looker Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare integrates with Looker and how to get started.