Spain ENS

Cloudflare is an ENS-certified provider for certain products at the “High” security level. Cloudflare’s ENS Certificate of Conformity is available to download from the Cloudflare dashboard.

ENS is regulated by the 2022 Royal Decree which aims to establish and maintain the security of sensitive and critical information systems and data within Spain’s Public Administration organizations and their service providers with mandatory requirements.

入門

資源

解決方案

社群

支援

公司

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.隱私權原則使用條款報告網路安全問題信任與安全商標