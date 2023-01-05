Cloudflare Integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to Help Customers Make the Most of Their Security Data

San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2021 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced new integrations with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Splunk®, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to make it easier for businesses to connect and analyze key insights across their infrastructure. Now, businesses will be able to funnel security insights from Cloudflare directly into their preferred analytics platform to easily analyze in the context of their entire technology stack – without the cost or complexity of building custom integrations.

“CISOs want their security teams to focus on security, not building clunky and costly integrations just to get insights from all of the different applications and tools in their infrastructure," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We saw an opportunity to make that process faster, easier, and cheaper, working with other top analytics platforms to bring added value to our customers. Now, we can give security teams the tools they need to have visibility and added security across the entire stack, even the parts beyond Cloudflare."

In today’s security environment, CISOs rely on data insights to make critical decisions on how to help prevent, detect and mitigate threats. To get the most out of their security data, many companies want to see that data in the context of insights they’re receiving from other applications within their overall technology stack. To do so, security teams have traditionally had to build and maintain costly, time-consuming, and fragile integrations with their analytics platforms.

With these integrations, security teams can now extend the valuable insights provided by Cloudflare Logs to their entire stack. Cloudflare’s security logs can be ingested directly to Azure Sentinel, Datadog, Splunk, and Sumo Logic within a few clicks. As a result, security teams can view the insights from Cloudflare in the context of their broader infrastructure. For example, today a customer that catches a SQL injection attack is alerted, and can block additional traffic from the attacker’s IP address directly in Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall. With an integration to an analytics platform, they could also see all past activity from that IP address across all applications and infrastructure, not just Cloudflare.

With these integrations, Cloudflare is also arming customers with the ability to:

Get insights from new datasets: By introducing Cloudflare Logs to new datasets including Firewall Events and Network Error Logging, Cloudflare is providing customers with the ability to identify security threats and performance opportunities across their entire network.

By introducing Cloudflare Logs to new datasets including Firewall Events and Network Error Logging, Cloudflare is providing customers with the ability to identify security threats and performance opportunities across their entire network. Take logs anywhere with support for any storage destination: Cloudflare has long supported AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud as storage destinations and is now adding the support for any storage destination with the industry standard S3-compatible API. These include Backblaze, DigitalOcean, and more.

Cloudflare has long supported AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud as storage destinations and is now adding the support for any storage destination with the industry standard S3-compatible API. These include Backblaze, DigitalOcean, and more. Easily visualize data in a new user interface (UI): With so many new data sets and destinations Cloudflare completely redesigned the Logs UI from the ground up. The new design makes set-up more intuitive to help customers quickly and easily get up and running and simplifies the user experience.

"Splunk helps us monitor our network and applications by alerting us to various anomalies and high-fidelity incidents,” said John McLeod, Chief Information Security Officer at National Oilwell Varco (NOV). “One of the most valuable sources of data is Cloudflare. It provides visibility into network and application attacks. With this integration, it will be easier to get Cloudflare Logs into Splunk, saving my team time and money."

“Organizations are in a state of digital transformation on a journey to the cloud,” said Jane Wong, Vice President, Product Management, Security at Splunk. “Most of our customers deploy services in multiple clouds and have legacy systems on premise. Splunk provides visibility across all of this, and more importantly, with SOAR we can automate remediation. We are excited about the Cloudflare partnership, and adding their data into Splunk drives the outcomes customers need to modernize their security operations.”

"Securing enterprise IT environments can be challenging - from devices, to users, to apps, to data centers on-premises or in the cloud,” said Sarah Fender, Partner Group Program Manager, Azure Sentinel at Microsoft. “In today’s environment of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, our mutual customers rely on Microsoft Azure Sentinel for a comprehensive view of their enterprise. Azure Sentinel enables SecOps teams to collect data at cloud scale and empowers them with AI and ML to find the real threats in those signals, reducing alert fatigue by as much as 90%. By integrating directly with Cloudflare Logs we are making it easier and faster for customers to get complete visibility across their entire stack.”

"As a long time Cloudflare partner we've worked together to help joint customers analyze events and trends from their websites and applications to provide end-to-end visibility to improve digital experiences," said John Coyle, Vice President of Business Development for Sumo Logic. "We're excited to expand our partnership as part of the Cloudflare Analytics Ecosystem to provide comprehensive real-time insights for both observability and the security of mission-critical applications and services with our Cloud SIEM solution."

"Knowing that applications perform as well in the real world as they do in the datacenter is critical to ensuring great digital experiences," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Sr. Director of Product, Datadog. "Combining Cloudflare Logs with Datadog telemetry about application performance in a single pane of glass ensures teams will have a holistic view of their application delivery."

"As always, we love that our partnership with Cloudflare allows us to seamlessly offer customers our easy, plug and play storage solution, Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage,” said Nilay Patel, Co-founder and VP of Solutions Engineering and Sales, Backblaze. “Even better is that, as founding members of the Bandwidth Alliance, we can do it all with free egress."

