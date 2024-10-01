Cloudflare maintains FedRAMP Moderate Agency authorization, allowing federal agencies to adopt Cloudflare's performance, security and Zero Trust solutions.
Established in 2011, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”) is a US-government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services for the protection of federal information.
This brief describes the Cloudflare for Government suite of services.
Learn why public sector organizations choose Cloudflare.
This blog announces how Cloudflare and Accenture Federal Services (AFS) have been selected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop a joint solution to help the federal government defend itself against cyberattacks.