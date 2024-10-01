Cyber Essentials

Cloudflare cyber essentials - logo

Cloudflare is Cyber Essentials certified and our certificate can be found here.

Cyber Essentials defines a set of security controls and guidance on cyber security for organizations of all sizes, developed by the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (“NCSC”).

Cloudflare cyber essentials - logo

Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe

入门

资源

解决方案

社区

支持

公司

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.隐私政策使用条款报告安全问题信任与安全商标