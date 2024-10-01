Cyber Essentials certification is backed by the UK-government to help demonstrate how organizations protect themselves against common cyber threats. Updated in 2023 by the NCSC and the Information Assurance for Small and Medium Enterprises (“IASME”) Consortium, the certification scheme includes five core security controls that organizations can implement to protect their assets online. The five controls are user access, secure configuration, security update management, firewalls, and malware protection. The Cyber Essentials certification process includes a self-assessment which is independently verified to make sure organizations meet the requirements of the Cyber Essentials scheme.

To learn more about Cyber Essentials, visit the National Cyber Security Centre. The Cyber Essentials Knowledge Hub (managed by IASME) provides comprehensive information about the Cyber Essentials scheme.