SOC 2 Type II

Cloudflare's SOC 2 Type II report covers security, confidentiality, and availability controls to protect customer data and is available to download from the Cloudflare dashboard.

SOC stands for the Service Organization Controls created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts ("AICPA"). SOC 2 Type II is a security compliance attestation; a report created by independent, third-party auditors that validate and document Cloudflare's commitment to security.