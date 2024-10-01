SOC 2 Type II

Cloudflare's SOC 2 Type II report covers security, confidentiality, and availability controls to protect customer data and is available to download from the Cloudflare dashboard.

SOC stands for the Service Organization Controls created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts ("AICPA"). SOC 2 Type II is a security compliance attestation; a report created by independent, third-party auditors that validate and document Cloudflare's commitment to security.

Resources

Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare's native localization

Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

