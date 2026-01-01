PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Yubico
Make phishing defenses seamless with Yubico and Cloudflare Zero Trust
Targeted phishing attacks aim to manipulate people into giving up sensitive information or access, and are a dangerous threat vector for organizations of any size. Through our partnership with Yubico, Cloudflare is making hardware keys more accessible and cost-efficient than ever.
Partnership Overview
We are making keys available for any customer at “good for the Internet” pricing, easily integrating with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust service. YubiKeys will be accessible directly through the Cloudflare dashboard to help customers mitigate sophisticated attacks and remove all friction in adopting a hardware security key model.
This collaboration aims to make it simple and seamless for organizations of all sizes to acquire, activate, and authenticate with security keys.
Benefits
Economical
The offer of security keys at the most affordable rate makes hard security keys less of a financial burden on small companies.
Accessible
Order keys supporting FIDO-based authentication directly through the Cloudflare dashboard with exclusive “good for the Internet” pricing.
Simple to use
Easy setup for any participating Cloudflare customer, with identity provider (IdP) integrations for admins and a simple guided prompt for employees. The keys work across all devices, operating systems, and areas within an organization.
What our partners are saying
"Yubico pioneered the modern security key, the YubiKey, and continues to set the industry standard, protecting enterprise customers and consumers from security threats. Today’s attacks require modern MFA. Working with Cloudflare will help get more Security Keys and YubiKeys into the hands of their customers, to deliver on the combination of phishing-resistant MFA and provide peace of mind."
-Stina Ehrenvard
CEO and co-founder
"We’re always asking ourselves how we can do even more to provide the best possible security to all customers and the Internet-at-large. With phishing attacks on the rise, this means helping to democratize additional security measures to complement the Cloudflare Zero Trust experience. We experienced this first hand, and wanted to make implementing hardware security keys a no-brainer for any organization. Working with Yubico is just another way we’re trying to make it as seamless as possible to arm our customers with the best Zero Trust security strategy. Being a Cloudflare Zero Trust customer introduces an easy, fast, and affordable way to implement security keys in your organization, and all part of our greater mission to help build a better Internet."
-Matthew Prince
CEO and co-founder
