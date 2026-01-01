Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Jamf

Enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Jamf and Cloudflare to protect websites and applications with identity, context, and policy rules

Jamf extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software. Today, 70,000+ global customers entrust Jamf with more than 30 million Apple devices.

Connect with us today
Selecione seu nível de cargo... *
Contribuidor individual
Diretor
Estudante
Gerente
Nível C
Outros
VP
Selecione sua função de trabalho... *
DevOps
Engenharia
Estudante
Executivo
Financeiro/compras
Imprensa/mídia
Infraestrutura
Outros
Produto
Rede
Segurança
TI
Vendas/marketing
Selecione seu país...
Afeganistão
África do Sul
Albânia
Alemanha
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártica
Antígua e Barbuda
Arábia Saudita
Argélia
Argentina
Armênia
Aruba
Austrália
Áustria
Azerbaijão
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Bélgica
Belize
Benim
Bermuda
Bolívia
Bonaire, Santo Eustáquio e Saba
Bósnia e Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgária
Burquina Faso
Burundi
Butão
Cabo Verde
Camarões
Camboja
Canadá
Catar
Cazaquistão
Chade
Chile
China
Chipre
Cingapura
Colômbia
Comores
Congo
Coreia do Norte
Coreia do Sul
Costa do Marfim
Costa Rica
Croácia
Cuba
Curaçao
Dinamarca
Djibuti
Dominica
Egito
El Salvador
Emirados Árabes Unidos
Equador
Eritreia
Eslováquia
Eslovênia
Espanha
Estados Unidos
Estônia
Etiópia
Federação Russa
Fiji
Filipinas
Finlândia
França
Gabão
Gâmbia
Gana
Geórgia
Gibraltar
Granada
Grécia
Groenlândia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guiana
Guiana Francesa
Guiné
Guiné Equatorial
Guiné-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungria
Iêmen
Ilha Bouvet
Ilha Christmas
Ilha de Man
Ilha Guernsey
Ilha Heard e Ilhas McDonald
Ilha Norfolk
Ilhas Aland
Ilhas Cayman
Ilhas Cocos (Keeling)
Ilhas Cook
Ilhas Faroé
Ilhas Geórgia do Sul e Sandwich do Sul
Ilhas Malvinas
Ilhas Maurício
Ilhas Pitcairn
Ilhas Salomão
Ilhas Turcas e Caicos
Ilhas Virgens Britânicas
Índia
Indonésia
Irã
Iraque
Irlanda
Islândia
Israel
Itália
Jamaica
Japão
Jersey
Jordânia
Kuwait
Laos
Lesoto
Letônia
Líbano
Libéria
Líbia
Liechtenstein
Lituânia
Luxemburgo
Macau
Macedônia do Norte
Madagascar
Malásia
Malauí
Maldivas
Mali
Malta
Marrocos
Martinica
Mauritânia
Mayotte
México
Moçambique
Moldávia
Mônaco
Mongólia
Monserrate
Montenegro
Myanmar
Namíbia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicarágua
Níger
Nigéria
Niue
Noruega
Nova Caledônia
Nova Zelândia
Omã
Países Baixos
Palestina
Panamá
Papua Nova Guiné
Paquistão
Paraguai
Peru
Polinésia Francesa
Polônia
Porto Rico
Portugal
Quênia
Quirguistão
Quiribati
Reino Unido
República Centro-Africana
República Democrática do Congo
República Dominicana
República Tcheca
Reunião
Romênia
Ruanda
Saara Ocidental
Samoa
San Marino
Santa Helena, Ilha de Ascensão e Tristão da Cunha
Santa Lúcia
Santa Sé (Cidade Estado do Vaticano)
São Bartolomeu
São Cristóvão e Nevis
São Martinho (parte francesa)
São Martinho (parte holandesa)
São Pedro e Miquelão
São Tomé e Príncipe
São Vicente e Granadinas
Seicheles
Senegal
Serra Leoa
Sérvia
Síria
Somália
Sri Lanka
Suazilândia
Sudão
Sudão do Sul
Suécia
Suíça
Suriname
Svalbard e Jan Mayen
Tailândia
Taiwan
Tajiquistão
Tanzânia
Território Britânico do Oceano Índico
Territórios Franceses do Sul
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Toquelau
Trindade e Tobago
Tunísia
Turquemenistão
Turquia
Tuvalu
Ucrânia
Uganda
Uruguai
Uzbequistão
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnã
Wallis e Futuna
Zâmbia
Zimbábue

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare and Jamf are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. Through this partnership with Jamf, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.

Jamf customers can also extend their security posture using Cloudflare’s deep packet inspection. This added measure of data loss prevention ensures connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users.

MDM image

Benefits

Device Desktop - Icon Tile
Enable device-aware ZTNA policies

Enforce device posture policies at the endpoint through a diverse set of deployment approaches.

Ease of use - Tile
Ease of management

Configure policies for what users can do on a device with a specific set of parameters, offering admins a consistent experience.

Case study - Icon
Improved visibility

Obtain a unified view of device fleets across a dispersed user base, helping ensure they are not compromised or lost.

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Cloudflare Announces Integrations with MDM Companies

Learn about our joint integration in this blog post around our Mobile Device Management partners.

Read blog
Thumbnail - Product update - Template 1 Gears

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Deploy WARP with Jamf

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with Jamf to help deploy WARP to bigger fleets of devices.

Learn More