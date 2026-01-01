Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Jamf

Enable device-aware ZTNA policies with Jamf and Cloudflare to protect websites and applications with identity, context, and policy rules

Jamf extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software. Today, 70,000+ global customers entrust Jamf with more than 30 million Apple devices.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare and Jamf are working together to ensure a rapid, secure, and seamless setup of device-aware ZTNA policies. Through this partnership with Jamf, Cloudflare can onboard user devices onto a Zero Trust architecture, allowing them to leverage both private routing and device posture. Moreover, admins can control how internal domain resolution and IP traffic is routed and split tunneled, such that it will not affect any connectivity and even interoperate with existing VPN clients.

Jamf customers can also extend their security posture using Cloudflare’s deep packet inspection. This added measure of data loss prevention ensures connecting to corporate resources is faster, safer, and more seamless for end users.

Benefits

Enable device-aware ZTNA policies

Enforce device posture policies at the endpoint through a diverse set of deployment approaches.

Ease of management

Configure policies for what users can do on a device with a specific set of parameters, offering admins a consistent experience.

Improved visibility

Obtain a unified view of device fleets across a dispersed user base, helping ensure they are not compromised or lost.

Resources

BLOG

Cloudflare Announces Integrations with MDM Companies

Learn about our joint integration in this blog post around our Mobile Device Management partners.

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Deploy WARP with Jamf

Learn how Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with Jamf to help deploy WARP to bigger fleets of devices.

