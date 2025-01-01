IRAP

Cloudflare for Government-Australia was evaluated by an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (“IRAP”) at the PROTECTED level to provide assurance that our security controls meet the requirements set by the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (“ISM”).

