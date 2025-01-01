The Information Security Registered Assessors Program (“IRAP”) is an Australian government initiative managed by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (“ACSC”). IRAP is designed to provide independent and standardized security assessments of information technology (“IT”) systems used by government agencies to ensure they meet the Australian Government Information System Manual (“ISM”) standards and the Protective Security Policy Framework (“PSPF”).

IRAP assessors are qualified professionals authorized by the ACSC to evaluate cloud service providers, software platforms, and other digital infrastructure against strict security controls. For cloud service providers and organizations handling sensitive government data, IRAP assessments are a critical factor in demonstrating compliance with Australian government security mandates. A successful IRAP assessment means that a cloud platform has undergone a rigorous security review, helping agencies (public and private) determine whether it is suitable for use in their operations provided to the Australian government.

For more information, visit the IRAP webpage on the ACSC website.