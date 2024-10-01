Business uninterrupted: Safeguard your web application from cyber attacks with confidence

Cloudflare's Business Plan offers a range of features and benefits that make it an attractive choice for users looking to enhance security, protect against DDoS attacks, and implement a Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Fast, easy-to-use DNS
Partial (CNAME) DNS setup
One of the world’s fastest CDNs
Cache analytics for CDN optimization
Image optimization for speed with Polish and Mirage
Prioritized loading of key site assets with Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization
WordPress plugin (Automatic Platform Optimization)
Detect malicious 3rd-party scripts with Page Shield
Custom and universal SSL certificate
PCI and SOC 2 Type II compliance
up to 310 Cloudflare Rules for customization
100% uptime guarantee (SLA)
Chat and ticket support

Argo Smart Routing

Argo is a service that uses optimized routes across the Cloudflare network to deliver responses to your users more quickly, reliably, and securely. Argo includes: Smart Routing and Tiered Caching.

Starting at $5 per month
Advanced Certificate Manager

Advanced Certificate Manager is a flexible and customizable way to issue and manage certificates in Cloudflare.

Starting at $10 per month
Workers

Cloudflare Workers lets developers deploy serverless code written in JavaScript, Rust, C, and C++ to Cloudflare's edge, closer to the end user.

Cloudflare One SASE Solution
Access

Cloudflare Access protects internal resources by securing, authenticating and monitoring access per-user and by application.

Starting at $3 per month
Load Balancing

Load Balancing safeguards from service disruptions with local and global traffic load balancing, geographic routing, server health checks, and failover, ensuring the continuous availability of your critical resources.

Starting at $5 per month
Video Streaming

Cloudflare Stream makes streaming high quality video at scale, easy and affordable.

Starting at $5 per month
Rate Limiting

Rate Limiting protects against denial-of-service attacks, brute-force password attempts, and other types of abusive behavior targeting the application layer.

Priced on total HTTP traffic
Stream

Cloudflare Stream makes video storage, encoding, and playback easy. Start for $5 per month for 1,000 minutes of video stored. Or, with a Pro or Business Plan, you get 100 free minutes of video storage and 10,000 minutes of video delivery every month included with your plan.

Starting at $5 per month. 100 minutes of video stored included with Pro and Business plans
Cloudflare Registrar

You pay what we pay — you won’t find better value. Cloudflare Registrar securely registers and manages your domain names with transparent, no-markup pricing that eliminates surprise renewal fees and hidden add-on charges.

Starting at $7.85
