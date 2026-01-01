PARTNERS
Cloudflare + IBM QRadar
Expanded monitoring and single-pane-of-glass management with IBM QRadar and Cloudflare
IBM Security QRadar®, a market-leading SIEM solution, helps defend against growing threats while modernizing and scaling security operations through integrated visibility, detection, investigation, and response. QRadar provides security teams with centralized visibility into enterprise-wide security data and actionable insights into the highest priority threats. Security analysts can work from one pane of glass to quickly understand their security posture, identify the most critical threats, and drill down to get more details, helping to streamline workflows and eliminate the need to pivot between tools. With QRadar’s anomaly detection capabilities, security teams can quickly identify changes in user behavior that could be indicators of an unknown threat.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare customers can now push their logs directly to IBM QRadar for comprehensive visibility into all of the endpoints, systems, and operations running internally. This integration ensures that mutual customers will no longer require any middleware to get their Cloudflare data into IBM QRadar, resulting in faster log delivery and lower costs.
Benefits
Monitoring and alerting
Use IBM QRadar’s monitoring and alerting features to alert you on events you specify. Monitor your websites using the pre-built dashboard or customize your own.
Complete visibility
IBM QRadar ingests the full scope of Cloudflare logs, providing comprehensive visibility into events and trends on your websites and applications.
Ease-of-use and simple setup
Get started with just a few clicks by adding your Cloudflare account information and API key in IBM QRadar.
What our partners are saying
"The integration of IBM Security QRadar SIEM with Cloudflare logs is a critical step in unlocking value for mutual customers, from cost savings to faster log delivery. We are delighted to partner with Cloudflare to provide security teams with additional visibility and insights that will help them more quickly investigate and remediate threats."
-Chris Meenan
VP, IBM Security Product Management
Resources
BLOG
Leverage IBM QRadar SIEM to get insights from Cloudflare logs
Learn about Cloudflare’s integration with IBM QRadar in this blog post about our Analytics partnerships expansion.
LINK
IBM QRadar and Cloudflare Integration Overview
Discover how IBM and Cloudflare enhanced our integration to support QRadar customers to ingest logs directly from Cloudflare.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
IBM Guide to Integrating Cloudflare Logs in QRadar
Learn how to integrate Cloudflare logs with QRadar with this quick guide from IBM.