Cloudflare powers one of the world’s largest networks, helping to manage and protect traffic for 20% of the web. Cloudflare handles trillions of requests daily, and thus has the world’s most advanced bot management solutions, accurately distinguishing between human users and AI crawlers. Cloudflare identifies and distinguishes AI crawlers through its sophisticated bot detection system, which combines machine learning, behavioral analysis, and fingerprinting. These tools accurately classify traffic and separate AI crawlers from search engine bots and other “good” bots. Cloudflare also runs one of the world’s largest Verified Bots programs, which allows it to detect AI crawlers with high precision and for bot operators to self declare the purpose or intent of their crawlers.