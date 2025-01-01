The CTO Show

The CTO role varies enormously from company to company. In this series, Cloudflare CTO John Graham-Cumming speaks with CTOs from across the industry to understand their role and how they ended up in it.

Josh Butts

Josh Butts is the CTO at Ziff Media Group. Previously he was VP of Engineering at Offers.com, which was acquired by Ziff Davis in 2016.

Justin Cormack

Justin Cormack is the CTO of Docker. He is also a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Technical Oversight Committee.

Rajiv Pant

Rajiv Pant is an entrepreneur, former CTO & CPO of The Wall Street Journal, and former CTO of The New York Times. He also previously served as Vice President, Digital Technology at Conde Nast and Reddit.

Andy Nallappan

Andy Nallappan is the CTO & Head of Software Business Operations at Broadcom. Previously he served as VP and CIO of Broadcom's Global Technology and Solutions Organization.

Jason Warner

Jason Warner is the CTO of GitHub. He was previously VP of Engineering at Heroku, and Head of Engineering of Ubuntu Desktop.

