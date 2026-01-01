PARTNERS
Cloudflare + CrowdStrike
Identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster with Cloudflare and CrowdStrike
Cloudflare and CrowdStrike are partnering to extend Zero Trust across devices, applications, and corporate networks. Our partnership combines the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network and Zero Trust suite, with CrowdStrike’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and incident remediation offerings.
Benefits
Real-time observability
Gain real time visibility into threats through shared, correlated telemetry. Monitor data from network to endpoint and more.
Cross-platform effectiveness
Maximize cross-platform effectiveness for accelerated verification and assessments of all requests.
Speed and efficiency
This will enable Cloudflare customers to adopt dynamic and flexible access policies with agility.
Next-Gen SIEM Integration
Cloudflare delivers Zero Trust controls by sharing Cloudflare Security Service Edge (SSE) logs into CrowdStrike Next-Gen SIEM, improving end-to-end visibility with telemetry for devices, identities, and applications. The sharing of intelligence accelerates threat detection by combining events from Cloudflare with threat indicators from other domains. Customers gain early detection and visibility into potential vulnerabilities or exploits and can decisively take action to prevent or mitigate breaches.
Endpoint Integration
Cloudflare and CrowdStrike have partnered to make it easy for organizations of all sizes to build Zero Trust policies based on CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score — a continuous real-time security posture assessment across all endpoints in an organization. This enables organizations to enforce conditional access and gateway policies based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks posed by compromised or malicious devices.
Incident Response Partnership
As an incident response provider, CrowdStrike deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.