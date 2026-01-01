PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Cisco
Modernize your SD-WAN architecture and enforce device-aware security policies with Cisco and Cloudflare
Cisco and Cloudflare have partnered to provide a best-in-class SASE solution to organizations of all sizes that combines the power of Cisco SD-WAN with Cloudflare’s Internet-native security services edge (SSE) platform. Customers can now easily enable zero trust security controls and provide fast connectivity to SaaS applications and Internet sites, with firewall-as-a-service, intrusion detection, data loss prevention, cloud access security broker and browser isolation built-in.
Cisco SD-WAN Integration
Cloudflare One integrates with Cisco SD-WAN on the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform running IOS XE to provide customers an easy on-ramp to Cloudflare One security services. Customers can use the Cisco vManage platform to create IPSec tunnels to their assigned Cloudflare anycast IP endpoints. Once configured, Cisco routing policies can be used to send branch traffic to Cloudflare One. Customers can configure SWG, CASB and browser isolation policies via the Cloudflare dashboard to enable secure access to Internet and SaaS applications.
Benefits
Ease of use
Simplified integration between Cisco SD-WAN and Cloudflare One with comprehensive visibility through vManage and the Cloudflare dashboard.
Performance and security
Easy traffic direction to the Cloudflare global anycast network for fast access to Internet sites and SaaS applications with cloud-native SWG and CASB built-in.
Monitoring and visibility
Comprehensive visibility into network traffic patterns, user activity, Shadow IT discovery and security threats using vManage, vAnalytics and the Cloudflare dashboard.
