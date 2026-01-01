Cloudflare One integrates with Cisco SD-WAN on the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform running IOS XE to provide customers an easy on-ramp to Cloudflare One security services. Customers can use the Cisco vManage platform to create IPSec tunnels to their assigned Cloudflare anycast IP endpoints. Once configured, Cisco routing policies can be used to send branch traffic to Cloudflare One. Customers can configure SWG, CASB and browser isolation policies via the Cloudflare dashboard to enable secure access to Internet and SaaS applications.