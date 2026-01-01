Sign up

Modernize your SD-WAN architecture and enforce device-aware security policies with Cisco and Cloudflare

Cisco and Cloudflare have partnered to provide a best-in-class SASE solution to organizations of all sizes that combines the power of Cisco SD-WAN with Cloudflare’s Internet-native security services edge (SSE) platform. Customers can now easily enable zero trust security controls and provide fast connectivity to SaaS applications and Internet sites, with firewall-as-a-service, intrusion detection, data loss prevention, cloud access security broker and browser isolation built-in.

Cisco SD-WAN Integration

Cloudflare One integrates with Cisco SD-WAN on the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform running IOS XE to provide customers an easy on-ramp to Cloudflare One security services. Customers can use the Cisco vManage platform to create IPSec tunnels to their assigned Cloudflare anycast IP endpoints. Once configured, Cisco routing policies can be used to send branch traffic to Cloudflare One. Customers can configure SWG, CASB and browser isolation policies via the Cloudflare dashboard to enable secure access to Internet and SaaS applications.

Cisco Cloudflare WAN illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Icon Tile Browser
Ease of use

Simplified integration between Cisco SD-WAN and Cloudflare One with comprehensive visibility through vManage and the Cloudflare dashboard.

Performance acceleration rocket - Icon
Performance and security

Easy traffic direction to the Cloudflare global anycast network for fast access to Internet sites and SaaS applications with cloud-native SWG and CASB built-in.

Documentation rules - Tile
Monitoring and visibility

Comprehensive visibility into network traffic patterns, user activity, Shadow IT discovery and security threats using vManage, vAnalytics and the Cloudflare dashboard.

Resources

Report thumbnail

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Tutorial: Integrate Cisco SD-WAN with Cloudflare One Magic WAN

This tutorial describes how to integrate Cloudflare One with Cisco SD-WAN on the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform running IOS XE to provide customers an easy on-ramp to Cloudflare One security services.

Learn more  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Announcing Network On-ramp partners for Cloudflare One

Learn how Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners are helping customers connect to Cloudflare’s global network from their existing trusted WAN & SD-WAN appliances and privately interconnect via the data centers they are co-located in.

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 5 Graphs

LINK

Roadmap to Zero Trust

Read how to transform your network and modernize your security with this detailed roadmap to a Zero Trust architecture.

Learn more  