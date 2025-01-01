French gender equality index

Diversity, inclusion, and equity are not things that are just nice to have; they are essential to the success of Cloudflare's business. The reason is simple. Diverse teams are more effective, innovative, and better positioned to drive growth, and without an equitable and inclusive working environment, our diverse teams won’t succeed.

Cloudflare's mission is to help build a better Internet, and in order to do this we need a range of perspectives and approaches. Since founding Cloudflare we set out to cultivate and maintain an inclusive workplace which empowers all employees to show up, as their full selves, and do their best work.