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Buy .me domains with no added fees

Register a .me domain with Cloudflare to benefit from predictable pricing and comprehensive privacy protection.

Your .me domain secured by Cloudflare

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Showcase your creative portfolio

Use a .me domain to host a personal portfolio, resume, or photography website with a memorable and creative name.

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Launch a personal blog

Create an engaging destination for your writing or personal brand. By getting your .me domain through Cloudflare, your readers benefit from fast load times no matter where they are located.

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Create interactive landing pages

Use a .me domain as a central hub or link-in-bio page to direct followers to your various social media profiles. Cloudflare helps ensure your page loads quickly and stays online no matter what.

Why register your .me domain with Cloudflare?

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Affordable personal branding

Cloudflare offers straightforward pricing. Registrants pay the wholesale price for .me top-level domains, allowing freelancers and creators to maintain a professional online presence without high renewal fees.

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Privacy for creators

Cloudflare redacts personal information from WHOIS records for free, helping you maintain privacy while building your brand.

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Resilient global reach

Ensure your personal brand is accessible from anywhere in the world. By hosting your .me domain on the Cloudflare network, you benefit from the same performance and reliability services used by large enterprises.

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Integrated management

Manage your domain through a single dashboard or our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare global network, your domain is automatically protected from attacks and within milliseconds of users around the world.

Frequently asked questions