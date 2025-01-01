サインアップ

NINJIO educates employees on how to recognize and mitigate cyber threats through engaging cybersecurity awareness training and human risk management, including animated episodes, simulated phishing, and emotional susceptibility profiling. NINJIO enhances organizational security while reducing the risk of cyber incidents.

Cloudflare and NINJIO work together to counter phishing and other forms of social engineering attacks. Use Cloudflare’s Email Security to block incoming threats and implement NINJIO as a human layer to your anti-phishing filter.

Teach users what a cyberattack looks like so they can avoid cyber and social engineering threats.

Use phishing simulations to understand how each user is susceptible and personalize their training.

Layer NINJIO cybersecurity awareness as a second line of defense for Email Security.

