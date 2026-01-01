Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Mandiant

As an incident response provider, Mandiant deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.

Contact us
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国を選択してください...
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国
サウジアラビア
サウスジョージア・サウスサンドウィッチ諸島
サモア
サン・バルテルミー島
サン・マルタン
サントメ・プリンシペ
ザンビア
サンピエール島・ミクロン島
サンマリノ
シエラレオネ
ジブチ
ジブラルタル
ジャージー島
ジャマイカ
ジョージア
シリア
シンガポール
シント・マールテン
ジンバブエ
スイス
スヴァールバル諸島およびヤンマイエン島
スウェーデン
スーダン
スペイン
スリナム
スリランカ
スロバキア
スロベニア
スワジランド
セイシェル
セネガル
セルビア
セントクリストファー・ネイビス
セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
セントヘレナ・アセンションおよびトリスタンダクーニャ
セントルシア
ソマリア
ソロモン諸島
タークス・カイコス諸島
タイ
タジキスタン
タンザニア
チェコ共和国
チャド
チュニジア
チリ
ツバル
デンマーク
ドイツ
トーゴ
トケラウ
ドミニカ共和国
ドミニカ国
トリニダード・トバゴ
トルクメニスタン
トルコ
トンガ
ナイジェリア
ナウル
ナミビア
ニウエ
ニカラグア
ニジェール
ニューカレドニア
ニュージーランド
ネパール
ノーフォーク島
ノルウェー
ハード島とマクドナルド諸島
バーレーン
ハイチ
パキスタン
バチカン市国
パナマ
バヌアツ
バハマ
パプアニューギニア
バミューダ
パラグアイ
バルバドス
パレスチナ
ハンガリー
バングラデシュ
ピトケアン諸島
フィジー
フィリピン
フィンランド
ブータン
ブーベ島
プエルトリコ
フェロー諸島
フォークランド諸島
ブラジル
フランス
フランス領ギアナ
フランス領ポリネシア
フランス領南方・南極地域
ブルガリア
ブルキナファソ
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
ブルンジ
ベトナム
ベナン
ベネズエラ
ベラルーシ
ベリーズ
ペルー
ベルギー
ポーランド
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ボツワナ
ボネール、シント・ユースタティウスおよびサバ
ボリビア
ポルトガル
ホンジュラス
マカオ
マダガスカル
マヨット
マラウイ
マリ
マルタ
マルティニーク
マレーシア
マン島
ミャンマー
メキシコ
モーリシャス
モーリタニア
モザンビーク
モナコ
モルディブ
モルドバ
モロッコ
モンゴル
モンテネグロ
モントセラト
ヨルダン
ラオス
ラトビア
リトアニア
リビア
リヒテンシュタイン
リベリア
ルーマニア
ルクセンブルク
ルワンダ
レソト
レバノン
レユニオン
ロシア連邦
英国
英領ヴァージン諸島
韓国
香港
西サハラ
赤道ギニア
台湾
中央アフリカ共和国
中国
東ティモール
南アフリカ
南スーダン
南極大陸
日本
米国
北マケドニア
北朝鮮

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare and Mandiant’s partnership enables businesses to focus on their core business by improving their cyber risk posture, powered by Cloudflare’s network and suite of security solutions. To protect mutual customers from long-tail risks like ransomware or DDoS attacks, our cyber risk partnership with Mandiant meets organizations’ expectations for rapid response, while providing businesses with industry-leading security and risk coverage.

umbrella illustration

Benefits

Security WAF Tile - Icon
Improved security posture

In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.

Reliability Timer - Icon Tile
Mitigate attacks quickly

Organizations under attack obtain rapid referral to incident response providers, who help actively investigate and mitigate attacks.

Security lock icon
Adopt security best practices

Encourage the most vulnerable businesses to adopt proper security standards to proactively address potential vulnerabilities.

What our partners are saying

Report testimonial - Thumbnail
mandiant logo

"As cyber threats continue to rapidly evolve, the need for organizations to put response plans in place increases. Together, Mandiant and Cloudflare are enabling our mutual customers to mitigate the risk breaches pose to their business operations. We hope to see more of these much-needed technology collaborations that help organizations address the growing need of ransomware and DDoS attacks in a timely manner."

-Marshall Heilman
EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Announcing Cyber Risk Partnerships

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant in this announcement blog post around our Cyber Risk partners.

Read blog
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Mandiant Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with Mandiant and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

LINK

Cloudflare Cyber Risk Press Release

Learn why Cloudflare announced partnerships with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers.

Learn More