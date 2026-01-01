PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Mandiant
As an incident response provider, Mandiant deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare and Mandiant’s partnership enables businesses to focus on their core business by improving their cyber risk posture, powered by Cloudflare’s network and suite of security solutions. To protect mutual customers from long-tail risks like ransomware or DDoS attacks, our cyber risk partnership with Mandiant meets organizations’ expectations for rapid response, while providing businesses with industry-leading security and risk coverage.
Benefits
Improved security posture
In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.
Mitigate attacks quickly
Organizations under attack obtain rapid referral to incident response providers, who help actively investigate and mitigate attacks.
Adopt security best practices
Encourage the most vulnerable businesses to adopt proper security standards to proactively address potential vulnerabilities.
What our partners are saying
"As cyber threats continue to rapidly evolve, the need for organizations to put response plans in place increases. Together, Mandiant and Cloudflare are enabling our mutual customers to mitigate the risk breaches pose to their business operations. We hope to see more of these much-needed technology collaborations that help organizations address the growing need of ransomware and DDoS attacks in a timely manner."
-Marshall Heilman
EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Cyber Risk Partnerships
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant in this announcement blog post around our Cyber Risk partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Mandiant Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Mandiant and how you can benefit from this partnership.
LINK
Cloudflare Cyber Risk Press Release
Learn why Cloudflare announced partnerships with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers.