PARTNERS
Cloudflare + DreamHost
Cloudflare and DreamHost partner to reduce data transfer fees
DreamHost is a managed WordPress hosting provider, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated web hosting alongside advanced cloud storage and computing services to over 1.5 million websites, blogs, and apps.
Commitment
At DreamHost, we believe in a world where people have the freedom to choose how their digital content is shared. By strongly supporting open source projects like WordPress, the web’s most widely used content management system, we support the Open Web and all of the entrepreneurs, designers, and content creators that help make it happen. The Bandwidth Alliance aligns to this philosophy of customer choice and we’re excited to be one of its founding members.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
DreamHost will continue to offer free data transfer pricing to all managed hosting customers.