Cloudflare + Coalition

Obtain enhanced cyber insurance coverage and active security monitoring with Coalition and Cloudflare

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk.

Coalition’s cyber risk management platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks.

Partnership Overview

As a cyber insurance provider, Coalition understands the benefits of a sophisticated security posture and letting customers qualify for lower premium rates and enhanced coverage. Most attackers prefer to spend their time on vulnerable targets, commonly executing Denial of Service (DoS) attacks or infiltrating customer networks. Through this partnership with Cloudflare, our mutual customers have comprehensive protection against the most common and severe threat vectors.

Benefits

Improved security posture

In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.

Reduced premiums

Accessible cyber insurance and proper coverage benefits small and medium enterprises, improving overall reliability and generating discounted premiums for customers.

Case study - Icon
Enhanced coverage

Leverage Coalition’s active security monitoring platform, which complements Cloudflare’s network to provide true cyber resilience.

What our partners are saying

coalition logo

"It’s incredible what Cloudflare has done to create a safer Internet. When Cloudflare’s technology is paired with insurance, we are able to protect businesses in an entirely new way. We are excited to offer Cloudflare customers enhanced cyber insurance coverage alongside Coalition’s active security monitoring platform to help businesses build true cyber resilience with an always-on insurance policy."

-Joshua Motta
Co-founder and CEO, Coalition

Resources

BLOG

Announcing Cyber Risk Partnerships

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Coalition in this announcement blog post around our Cyber Risk partners.

LINK

Cloudflare Cyber Risk Press Release

Learn why Cloudflare announced partnerships with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers.

