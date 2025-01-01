Cloudflare named Leader in 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for DDoS Protection

Cloudflare has been recognized as Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for DDoS Protection. The report evaluated nine different vendors and Cloudflare was ranked highest overall.
Cloudflare’s DDoS protection solutions help organizations protect their applications, websites and networks — without sacrificing performance. Our unmetered autonomous DDoS mitigation combined with 388 Tbps of network edge capacity can absorb and deflect even the largest volumetric attacks.
Read the report to:
  • Understand the current DDoS protection landscape
  • Learn about the most pressing and relevant DDoS protection capabilities across nine different vendors
  • Discover why Cloudflare is recognized as a DDoS protection Leader
GigaOm Radar Chart for DDoS Report 2022

Get the Report

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

View case studies
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
Logo doordash trusted by gray
Logo garmin trusted by gray
IBM logo
Logo 23andme trusted by gray
Shopify logo
Logo lending tree trusted by gray
LabCorp logo
NCR logo
Thomson Reuters logo
Logo zendesk trusted by gray

利用開始

リソース

ソリューション

コミュニティ

サポート

会社

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.プライバシーポリシー利用規約セキュリティの問題を報告信頼性と安全性商標