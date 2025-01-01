Cloudflare has been recognized as Leader in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for DDoS Protection. The report evaluated nine different vendors and Cloudflare was ranked highest overall.

Cloudflare’s DDoS protection solutions help organizations protect their applications, websites and networks — without sacrificing performance. Our unmetered autonomous DDoS mitigation combined with 388 Tbps of network edge capacity can absorb and deflect even the largest volumetric attacks.

Read the report to: