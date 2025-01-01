Ueeshop offers a secure, reliable, efficient ecommerce platform for a global audience with Cloudflare

Guangzhou Lianya Network Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Ueeshop, provides one-stop website building solutions for global ecommerce platforms. They help small- and medium-sized businesses build their own independent websites for international expansion, providing a full suite of services, including IT support and marketing strategies.

Ueeshop serves nearly 40,000 corporate customers located all over the world, helping sellers in expanding their e-commerce business in Europe, the United States, and globally.

Challenge: Protecting customer data and maintaining stability in the face of increasing attacks

Security and reliability are of paramount importance for Ueeshop. Their large customer base and international footprint means they have lots of business-critical information to protect. "We have a huge user base and process lots of transaction data," notes Louis Liu, CTO of Ueeshop. "That makes us a focus for attackers around the world. We serve nearly 40,000 corporate users and cannot have any data security compromises, which would cause huge problems for us."

Their global reach means they must follow data security and privacy regulations as well. "We need to ensure that our services comply with various legal requirements, including the GDPR, CCPA, and so on," adds Liu. "Therefore, we must not only focus on technical security, but also pay attention to compliance to ensure that our business operations are carried out within the scope allowed by the law."

The attacks faced by Ueeshop also introduce risk to their core business by threatening to drive away customers. Liu says, "Consumers' expectations for ecommerce are getting higher and higher, especially for the website's performance, security, and user experience." But distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and bot attacks disrupt the user experience and can make online platforms unstable and unreliable.

"Protecting user data and ensuring the stable operation of our website," Liu adds, "are our top priorities."

Solution: Cloudflare keeps Ueeshop reliable and secure while maximizing efficiency

Ueeshop turned to Cloudflare because of Cloudflare's global reach and security expertise. "We often face DDoS attacks and malicious bots," says Liu. "Therefore, we started using Cloudflare's WAF [web application firewall] to help us intercept a large number of malicious requests and effectively protect our website. We also started using Cloudflare's DDoS protection capabilities to enable us to deal with large-scale DDoS attacks."

Not only has Cloudflare stopped application-layer attacks and made Ueeshop more resilient, the company has also seen huge efficiency gains as a result of relying on Cloudflare. "Overall," says Liu, "our hardware investments and maintenance costs have gone down by about 23% after deploying Cloudflare. We have also indirectly reduced labor and time costs. We need to allocate more resources and focus on product development to meet the diverse application needs of our users. As for network security, we have Cloudflare as our strong and reliable support."

Serving a global audience while improving conversion rates for customers

To reach consumers worldwide, Ueeshop inevitably faces challenges in regions with weak network coverage and limited server resources. As such, optimizing latency and website performance is crucial. This is especially important in e-commerce, where providing a seamless shopping experience—such as fast payment processing and quick page access—is vital to the success of merchants. Achieving this goal requires a high level of network optimization and sufficient resource allocation, which Ueeshop prioritizes heavily. To address these needs and enhance its global capabilities, Ueeshop chose to partner with Cloudflare.

With the support of Cloudflare's global network, Ueeshop has significantly improved its worldwide performance. Liu highlights, "The average page loading time has been reduced by approximately 30%, greatly enhancing the user experience."

In ecommerce, there is often a direct tie between page load speed and conversion rate. And with 30% faster load speeds, their customers are making more money. "For our customers," Liu says, "their global website loading speed has improved significantly, and the conversion rates and repurchase rates have also increased significantly."

Large increases in site traffic can put a strain on the underlying infrastructure, slowing down performance. This is of particular concern for ecommerce, which can have sudden traffic peaks during sales or holidays. But with Cloudflare, Ueeshop knows their services will perform as expected even during these increases.

"Cloudflare's infrastructure can automatically handle traffic peaks," says Liu. "Our users are mainly cross-border ecommerce sellers. Especially during the peak seasons of holidays and other high-traffic seasons, the peak traffic fluctuates greatly. With this elastic support, we don't have to worry about the load capacity of our servers."

Even more cost savings with SSL for SaaS and the Cloudflare developer platform

Provisioning SSL certificates for all Ueeshop customers used to be a huge drain on their time and resources. "Before using Cloudflare's SSL for SaaS," says Liu, "we used to purchase and install SSL certificates for users individually. Each domain name was applied for and deployed separately, and it also needed to be updated regularly. As we managed more and more sites, the maintenance workload became considerable, and it would take a lot of time. So we needed a more efficient and quicker solution."

That solution was SSL for SaaS. Now, all SSL certificate issuance and management is automated by Cloudflare. Liu says that "our efficiency in managing certificates has increased by about 300%, saving us a lot of time and maintenance costs."

Ueeshop continued looking for ways to grow more efficiency, and they turned to the Cloudflare development platform. "We used to have a long development cycle that was prone to deployment errors," says Liu. But Ueeshop began using Cloudflare to simplify their deployment process and run code on edge nodes. They have reaped huge benefits.

"The developer platform," says Liu, "has increased the productivity of our development team by more than 50% and reduced basic setup costs by around 30%."

Overall, Liu says, "If I were to tell others about my experience, I would say that Cloudflare's products and team are really great. If you need a similar solution, Cloudflare is undoubtedly the best choice."