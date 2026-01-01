PARTNERS
Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition, with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.
We are thrilled at Wasabi to extend client access to Cloudflare’s global performance and security network and all Bandwidth Alliance partners and customers. We’re here to take the pain and cost out of cloud storage so you can focus on your own business without sweating unexpected and unwanted costs.
Wasabi will offer free data transfer (up to the amount of stored data per month) to shared customers.
"In March 2018, Wasabi pioneered the cloud storage industry’s first ‘free egress’ pricing plan. We are excited to join forces with Cloudflare and the Bandwidth Alliance, validating that the early business models of Cloud 1.0 vendors no longer applies in a world that expects everything. This partnership is another way of bringing our mutual customers into a future that is already here today."
-David Friend
Co-founder and CEO, Wasabi
