Vapor believes in the mission of the Bandwidth Alliance and is excited to pass on the benefits of interconnected networks to our common customers. As with other Bandwidth Alliance members, we commit to not charging our mutual customers any egress or bandwidth fees, which will both improve the economics of edge computing and accelerate its deployment.

We are passionate about making the web a better place and supporting our customers and the internet community in freedom of expression. Allowing the flow of data across the internet is key to enabling this freedom. The Bandwidth Alliance will play an essential role in ensuring this vision as it removes friction that has previously burdened data transfer from cloud providers. Giving our customers the ability to leverage a wide choice of cloud platforms with frictionless economics will accelerate innovation and reduce hurdles to deploying new applications. We believe in the mission of the Bandwidth Alliance and the principal of not charging for bandwidth across our edge interconnection services.