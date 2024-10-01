Multi-Cloud, Federated Kubernetes Made Easy

Deploying applications using containers provides an effective way to ensure that application code runs in a consistent, lightweight, and portable environment. While this solution works effectively for applications running in the same cloud it has been difficult to scale out to take advantage of the benefits provided by having multiple cloud providers.

Using the Cloudflare® Load Balancer or Argo Tunnel™ Ingress Controller in conjunction with Kubernetes®, developers can ensure applications benefit from cluster management across clouds. Together, Cloudflare’s multi-cloud solution and Kubernetes lead to improved application availability and reduced costs, while also providing a unified security and performance control plane.

(*) Credit is available for new Google Cloud Platform users.